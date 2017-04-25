NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

This Mother’s Day, for all the moms in your life, give the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation! Skip the lines and give them a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa gift card! Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas is offering $10 off spa gift cards, and $20 off spa gift packages. Visit handandstone.com, or visit one of over 50 locations throughout Delaware, South Jersey and Philadelphia, including the Lehigh Valley!

Up to ten KYW Insider Club members will win a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa gift card for a 50 minute massage or a 50 minute facial!

