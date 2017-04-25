Girl, 8, Whose Father Died In Line Of Duty Secretly Pays For NJ Officer’s Meal

JAMESBURG, N.J. (CBS) — When Jamesburg Police Ptl. Quinn stopped by Villa Borgese in Helmetta, New Jersey to pick up food he didn’t expect what happened next – his food had been anonymously paid for.

But this isn’t your ordinary story of citizen pays for an officer’s food to thank them for their service, there’s a little more to this story.

Thanks to what the Jamesburg Police Department say was “diligent police work,” they figured out who had paid for Ptl. Quinn’s dinner – 8-year-old Mikayla Raji.

The young girl was dining with her mother, Mimi Jimenez-Raji, when the officer had arrived to pick up his food. Mikayla quickly greeted the officer and whispered in her mother’s ear – she was asking her if they could pick up the officer’s tab.

Mikayla has her own special tie to law enforcement – her mother is a retired Perth Amboy Police Officer and her father was also an officer with the same department but was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver in 2008, before Mikayla was born.

The department has now started a GoFundMe to help pay for her future education.

“Thank you for buying Ptl. Quinn’s dinner. You have an OPEN invitation to stop by Headquarters whenever you want, and this time dinner is on us! Your dad would be so proud of the person you are. If you ever need us for anything, you can guarantee we will be there for you,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.

They also had a special message to Mikayla’s mom:

“On behalf of all the members of the Jamesburg Police Department, we want to thank you for Tommy’s service as well as yours. Mikayla is a great kid, and you should be very proud of her.”