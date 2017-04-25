PA Funeral Director Accused Of Forging Death Certificates

HULMEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County funeral director facing serious charges, including allegations of forging signatures and collecting social security benefits.
Fifty-two-year-old David Faust of Faust Funeral Home in Hulmeville, is facing dozens of charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and tampering with public records, accused of forging doctors’ signatures on several death certificates.
Authorities became aware of the alleged forgeries when a registrar noticed a certifying physician’s name was misspelled and the signature was different.
The investigation turned up seven alleged forgeries.
Charging documents also say Faust also failed to get the proper permit for dozens of cremations, while still billing families for the $55 fee, fraudulently collecting, investigators say, more than $1,600.
And Faust is accused of collecting more than $100,000 in social security disability benefits, claiming he was unable to work due to injury, while still working.