Corey Davis: ‘I Like The Vibe Philly Has Going On’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Corey Davis retweeted a tweet that said “Future Eagle” on Monday evening that he has since deleted.

However, the arguable top wide receiver prospect in this week’s NFL Draft in Philly, sounds very interested in joining the Birds.

“But I like Philly,” Davis told the Carlin & Reese Show. “I visited here, as you know. The coaches are great, great GM. I like the vibe that this city has going on.

“I was just walking around with my brothers,” he said on a rainy Tuesday. “The rain don’t scare me.”

Davis said he already spoke with current Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

“I talked to Matthews a little bit and he said he’d be happy to get me.”

Davis tallied 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns on 97 catches as a senior at Western Michigan, but Davis’ critics will discredit his numbers due to the level of competition.

“I feel like my mindset is just totally different than any other receiver in this draft,” said Davis. “I’ve got that chip on my shoulder, being everything that I’ve been through. Coming out of high school with one offer, so I feel I’ve got a lot to prove. Especially, coming out of college a lot of people doubting my abilities.

“I feel like I’ve got something to prove. My mindset is totally different.”

Davis says he expects to be drafted in the 12 to 18 range in round one.