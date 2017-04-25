Community Rallies Behind Army Vet To Build A House For A Hero

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After serving his country, Jack Macintosh came back to the United States ready to give back to his community.

Now, his community is thanking him for his service by turning his house into a hero’s home.

“One of the things he’s so humble about is he received three bronze stars for his service. We’re very proud of him for that, but he won’t talk about it.”

Today, one humble hero had his house turned back into a home.

Jack Macintosh served in combat during the Gulf War and was injured in the line of duty.

Though he was honorably discharged from the army years ago, he still suffers from severe post-traumatic stress, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping others.

Jack says, “It’s about trying to help your fellow-man or veteran, or non-veteran. So you end up helping a fellow human being out.”

But it was this hero, sitting quietly on his porch, that needed a little help himself, so a community of troops from the Travis Manion Foundation and CBS Radio stepped up to lend him a hand to rebuild his home from gutters to granite in their appreciation.

“It’s an honor, but it’s hard to accept at first, all of the generosity.”

Vittoria: ‘Jack, why is it so hard to accept their generosity?’

“I don’t know it’s ingrained in me, work hard, earn something, do it. But when the house was damaged during Sandy we tried to get insurance to take care of it, but there was a problem there. We were struggling to try and fix our house and we stumbled into the Travis Manion’s contest, and next thing you know, the rest is history.”

Joshua Jabin, COO of the Travis Manion Foundation says, “If you could’ve seen the before pictures and see what you have now, I know we made an impact on one person, and if that person is going to continue to serve, then that effect will continue to multiply.”

It turns out this home now fit for a hero represents a house of all of those paying it forward.

The Travis Manion Foundation works to empower veterans and the families of fallen heroes.

In 2007, First Lt. Travis Manion was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates, but his legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If not me, then who?”

Jack tells Vittoria Woodill he also tries to live by those same sentiments.