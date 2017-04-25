Cira Centre To Be Part Of NFL Draft Experience

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia and the NFL are putting together what’s expected to be a spectacular show.
The Cira Centre in University City will be part of it. When teams at the draft officially go on the clock, the Cira Centre will light-up with that team’s colors.
The NFL wants to show off its product, of course, but it also wants to highlight the city of Philadelphia.
Another thing you’ll see for the first time while the NFL Draft is in town is differenCit flags along the parkway. The flags will represent all 32 NFL teams.