High School Senior Wears Black Lives Matter Dress To Prom

April 25, 2017 7:54 AM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — A high school senior in Florida is using her prom dress to have a political conversation.

Milan Morris, 17, wore a dress to her high school prom in West Palm Beach that featured black and white images of several people who symbolize the Black Lives Matter movement, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Sandra Bland.

Milan says her main message is love.

“I love everybody. I’m a God-fearing woman and I believe that everybody should be loved,” she said. “None of this was done for the fame or for the attention, it was all done out of the kindness of our hearts to show that these things happen in America and they shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

Milan is also a high school basketball star.

She will be taking her talents to Boston College next year.

