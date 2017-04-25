62 Imitation Guns Confiscated On Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Atlantic City say they confiscated 62 imitation guns from a store on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Police say they were patrolling the boardwalk on Monday morning when they observed a sign in the store window that advertised the sale of BB guns.
The officers confiscated 62 firearms from the Bags and Accessories store located at 1311 Boardwalk. The store owner was also issued a city ordinance for the possession and sale of the fake guns.
In September 2014, Atlantic City County passed an ordinance banning the sale of imitator or toy guns.
“The officers inspected the firearms which appeared to be real in relation to size, weight, and color with the exception of an orange tip at the end of the barrel,” said police in news release.
Anyone with information about stores selling these types of firearms is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766