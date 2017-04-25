BREAKING: US Judge Blocks Trump's Order To Cut Off Funding To Sanctuary Cities

62 Imitation Guns Confiscated On Atlantic City Boardwalk

April 25, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Atlantic City say they confiscated 62 imitation guns from a store on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Police say they were patrolling the boardwalk on Monday morning when they observed a sign in the store window that advertised the sale of BB guns.

The officers confiscated 62 firearms from the Bags and Accessories store located at 1311 Boardwalk.  The store owner was also issued a city ordinance for the possession and sale of the fake guns.

In September 2014, Atlantic City County passed an ordinance banning the sale of imitator or toy guns.

“The officers inspected the firearms which appeared to be real in relation to size, weight, and color with the exception of an orange tip at the end of the barrel,” said police in news release.

Anyone with information about stores selling these types of firearms is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia