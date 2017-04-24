NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Finishes First Again

April 24, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it two straight first-place finishes for The Fate of the Furious, which followed up its furiously successful first weekend by earning an estimated $39-million on its second weekend of release.

The runner-up once again was the holdover animated comedy, The Boss Baby, which took in $13-million.

Three other new attractions placed among the top ten:

The wildlife documentary, Born in China, placed fourth with $5-million.

The suspense thriller, Unforgettable, was seventh with just under $5-million.

And the romantic historical drama, The Promise, took in $4-million, good for ninth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were significantly below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia