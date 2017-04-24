Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Finishes First Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it two straight first-place finishes for The Fate of the Furious, which followed up its furiously successful first weekend by earning an estimated $39-million on its second weekend of release.

The runner-up once again was the holdover animated comedy, The Boss Baby, which took in $13-million.

Three other new attractions placed among the top ten:

The wildlife documentary, Born in China, placed fourth with $5-million.

The suspense thriller, Unforgettable, was seventh with just under $5-million.

And the romantic historical drama, The Promise, took in $4-million, good for ninth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were significantly below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.