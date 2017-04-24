Trial Begins In Shooting Death Of Mother, Boyfriend In Ambler

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A double-murder trial is underway in Montgomery County for a man accused of shooting his mother and her boyfriend, point-blank, as they slept inside their Ambler apartment last summer.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Trunk is facing two counts each of first and third degree murder for what prosecutors call a brutal, execution style shooting of his mother and her boyfriend, inside their Forest Garden apartment, last July.

Prosecutor Kelly Lloyd began opening statements with two quotes attributed to Trunk: “You’re lucky I don’t just kill you now,” and “She has to die or I have to die, I’ll just pay someone to do it.”

Lloyd points to statements to police from Trunk’s friends who say he was acting creepy and not himself on the night of the murder.

But defense attorney Ben Cooper calls the prosecution’s case “guesswork,” pointing out investigators never found the murder weapon, and despite the shootings being fired at very close range, there is no evidence of gun powder residue on Trunk’s hands or on his clothing.

Fifty-four-year-old Janice Trunk and 44-year-old Kevin Smith were each shot multiple times in the head in their bed on July 31st.

According to charging documents, Joshua Trunk had a drug problem, and his mother had recently committed him to Eagleville Hospital. Investigators say the murder was a result of increasing paranoia due to drug use.