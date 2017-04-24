The Importance Of Nurses In Hospital Care

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most important parts of a patient’s care in the hospital is nursing.

In fact, many people say that it was the intervention of a nurse that directly led to a positive outcome.

But with a growing number of responsibilities, are nurses responding as quickly when a patient summons them for assistance?

A study at Children’s Hospital of Philadephia examined this and there were several key factors: key issues included nurses’ experience and number of patients assigned.

A video analysis found nurses were more likely to respond to physiologic monitor alarms when they had less than one year of experience, when there was a reduced nursing assignment, or when prior alarms requiring intervention had sounded.

The bottom line is that hospitals should not cut costs when it comes to nursing care, and the role of a nurse needs to be respected as critical.