The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Patrick Meehan, Jake Tapper and Salena Zito | April 24

9:00-Threat of Government shutdown over the funding of President Trump’s border wall.
9:10-Saturday’s March for Science.
9:20-Could Ann Coulter speak at a Philadelphia college campus?
9:25-Howard Dean claims hate speech is not protected under the first amendment.
9:50-Bill Maher rips Berkeley.
10:00-Philadelphia (and surrounding counties) health report.
10:10-American Airlines employee under fire for a confrontation with a mother and her young twins.
10:35-Representative Patrick Meehan joined discussing the possibility of a government shutdown and a pending new health care bill.
11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing CNN’s coverage of the first 100 days for President Trump.
11:10-Discrimination even at food pantries.
11:35-Salena Zito joined discussing her return to Trump supporters and their thoughts on the first 100 days.
11:45-Mayor Kenney favors legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.