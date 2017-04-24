NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Patrick Meehan, Jake Tapper and Salena Zito | April 24

April 24, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Threat of Government shutdown over the funding of President Trump’s border wall. 

9:10-Saturday’s March for Science.

9:20-Could Ann Coulter speak at a Philadelphia college campus? 

9:25-Howard Dean claims hate speech is not protected under the first amendment.

9:50-Bill Maher rips Berkeley.

10:00-Philadelphia (and surrounding counties) health report.

10:10-American Airlines employee under fire for  a confrontation with a mother and her young twins.

10:35-Representative Patrick Meehan joined discussing the possibility of a government shutdown and a pending new health care bill.

11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing  CNN’s coverage of the first 100 days for President Trump.

11:10-Discrimination even at food pantries.

11:35-Salena Zito joined discussing her return to Trump supporters and their thoughts on the first 100 days.

11:45-Mayor Kenney favors legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia