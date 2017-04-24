Richard Simmons Thanks Caregivers For Nursing Him Back To Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Richard Simmons is letting fans know he was sick and not missing.
Now, he’s thanking his caregivers for nursing him back to health.
The 68-year-old fitness guru was hospitalized this past week for severe indigestion.
The star expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post.
He praised the “wonderful” doctors, nurses and staff for helping him get back on his feet.