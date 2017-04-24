NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Richard Simmons Thanks Caregivers For Nursing Him Back To Health

April 24, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: richard simmons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Richard Simmons is letting fans know he was sick and not missing.

Now, he’s thanking his caregivers for nursing him back to health.

Former President Clinton Appears To Mock Trump’s Wiretapping Allegations

The 68-year-old fitness guru was hospitalized this past week for severe indigestion.

The star expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post.

New Orleans Begins To Remove Prominent Confederate Monuments

He praised the “wonderful” doctors, nurses and staff for helping him get back on his feet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia