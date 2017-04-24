Police: Driver, Passenger Possibly Overdose Before Crashing Vehicle With Child In Backseat

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police believe a driver and passenger overdosed before crashing their vehicle while a young child was in the backseat.
Police say just before 10 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle traveling east on I-76 in Gloucester City crashed into the median after the driver and passenger, they believe, overdosed.
A 7-year-old girl was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
No one was injured.
The driver has been arrested.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.