Next Phase Of NFL Draft Road Closures Begins Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft in Philadelphia is just days away and the next phase of closures along the Ben Franklin Parkway begins Monday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Ben Franklin Parkway closes at 20th Street all the way up to the Art Museum, where they’re putting the final touches on the NFL Draft stage.

FULL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

Kelly Drive is closing at Fairmount Avenue and commuters will be detoured onto Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Traffic coming into Center City from the Spring Garden Street Bridge or from the Martin Luther King Drive will have to exit Eakins Oval at the 24th Street ramp.

The traffic closures, which began two weeks ago and continue through May, have been a real test for drivers.

Philadelphia Announces Road Closures Ahead Of NFL Draft

“I think that it’s really put the neighborhood through turmoil. It’s OK for a weekend, but for four weeks or six weeks that it’s going to be, it’s really just quite an inconvenience,” said Fairmount resident Larry Target.

The final and most extensive group of closures to come will occur on Tuesday.