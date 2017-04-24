News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 24

Chris discussed the results of the first round of the French presidential election, the potential for a government shut down and a viral video of an American Airlines flight attendant fighting with passengers. He also spoke with Val DiGiorgio, Chairman of the PA GOP about the importance of Pennsylvania to Donald Trump’s election victory.
6:00 CNN: What the French elections mean for Americans.
6:19 Forbes: 11 quick facts about a potential government shutdown.
6:35 What’s Trending: Mary J Blige, Erin Moran, Bill O’Reilly
7:00 Chris speaks with Val DiGiorgio, Chairman of the PA GOP about the importance of Pennsylvania to Donald Trump’s election victory.
7:20 A video has gone viral of an American Airlines flight attendant fighting with passengers after an altercation on the plane.
7:48 Security details are falling into place for this week’s NFL Draft on the Parkway.
7:50 Philly.com: The city could see a big payday from the NFL Draft.
8:00 Rallies for science were held yesterday, on Earth Day.
8:04 The Atlantic: How late night comedy fueled the rise of Trump.
8:35 What’s Trending: Fate of the Furious, Kendrick Lamar, Uber