Man Charged In Murder Of Woman Inside Kensington Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a murder in Kensington over the weekend.
Forty-three-year-old Juan Valerio is charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.
Police were called to the home in the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 2:30AM Sunday for the report of a “hospital case.” On arrival, medics found 41-year-old Marisol Garcia-Infante on the floor of a second floor bedroom, next to the bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
While police were outside of the home, the defendant approached them and told officers he had struck the woman with a hammer. He was taken into custody without incident.