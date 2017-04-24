Draft Rumors: Eagles ‘Very Interested’ In Joe Mixon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No NFL draft prospect has generated more debate than Joe Mixon.
Not only is Mixon still on the Eagles’ draft board, but according to NJ.com, the Eagles are “very interested” in the controversial Oklahoma running back.
Previously, a video of Mixon punching a woman while in college at Oklahoma was made public and he was charged with a misdemeanor in October of 2014.
Last week, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin reported Mixon was off the Eagles’ board and draft analyst Mike Mayock said he “wouldn’t touch” Mixon.
Howie Roseman addressed the media last week and said, “It doesn’t serve us any purpose to talk about any particular guys.”
The Eagles certainly have a strong need at running back. At Oklahoma, Mixon tallied over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore.