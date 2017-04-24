City Prepared For Convergence Of Penn Relays, NFL Draft

April 24, 2017 5:03 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, nfl draft, Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week will bring the convergence of two major sporting events to Philadelphia: The Penn Relays and the NFL Draft.

The dates for the Penn Relays are set several years ahead and teams book their hotel rooms a year in advance. So Relays director Dave Johnson says changing the date because of a draft overlap was never considered.

“Changing the dates is virtually impossible in the track world. These are set almost three and four years ahead of time,” Johnson said. “I think it’s more a matter that the NFL Draft is the same time as the Penn Relays! I mean, we were here first.”

Larry Needle, executive director of PHL Sports, says the NFL wasn’t budging, either.

“The reality is that TV drives the date for the Draft, and it is what it is,” Needle said.

Mayor Jim Kenney says those TV images of Philadelphia are worth the traffic closures.

“I recognize the inconvenience and I don’t discount it,” the mayor said, “but in three days it’ll be over and we’ll go back to relative normal.”

The first rounds of the Draft are at night, but Needle expects traffic volume to be spread throughout the day, with the public Draft Experience on the Ben Franklin Parkway open from noon to eleven p-m on Thursday and Friday.

“I think you’ll have a staggered flow, both on the in and the out,” Needle said. “And that really helps, I think, to accommodate the crowds that we’re expecting.”

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

One Comment

  1. Dajosco (@Dajosco1) says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    It’s also Philly Black Pride

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Betty Rossi says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    So where is the map of road closures?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia