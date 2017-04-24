CBS3 Unveils New Mobile Weather Watcher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has officially unveiled its new Mobile Weather Watcher, a factory custom Chevrolet Suburban 3500 -the same model the Secret Service buys.

It is a state-of-the-art vehicle, which is prepared for rain, sleet, snow and wind.

It is equipped with three HD cameras and video processing to show images from any two cameras at the same time.

The rooftop cam is a ruggedized camera used on emergency response vehicles with uprated hardware and firmware to make broadcast quality HD.

The weather station is also the same type used on first responder vehicles and measures rainfall, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity and air pressure.

The crew can communicate through satellite phone, cellphone or two-way radio.

It broadcasts in full HD while in motion.

It also has a KU-band satellite uplink to report the weather from anywhere. No cell service, no power, no problem – it is totally selt-contained.