CBS3 Unveils New Mobile Weather Watcher

April 24, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Mobile Weather Watcher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has officially unveiled its new Mobile Weather Watcher, a factory custom Chevrolet Suburban 3500 -the same model the Secret Service buys.

It is a state-of-the-art vehicle, which is prepared for rain, sleet, snow and wind.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

It is equipped with three HD cameras and video processing to show images from any two cameras at the same time.

The rooftop cam is a ruggedized camera used on emergency response vehicles with uprated hardware and firmware to make broadcast quality HD.

The weather station is also the same type used on first responder vehicles and measures rainfall, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity and air pressure.

The crew can communicate through satellite phone, cellphone or two-way radio.

It broadcasts in full HD while in motion.

It also has a KU-band satellite uplink to report the weather from anywhere. No cell service, no power, no problem – it is totally selt-contained.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia