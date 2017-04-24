Atlantic City Pizzeria Has An $80 Taco-Topped Pizza

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Tacos or pizza? Why pick just one when you can have them both thanks to Tony Baloney’s in Atlantic City.

Introducing the Taco Pizza – it’s just not a basic pizza and tacos – Tony Baloney’s says their mouth-watering Taco Pizza starts with their “secret 120-year-old great- great- great- grandmother’s six-hour Jewish brisket turned carne asada, chipotle sauce, hand pulled queso Oaxaca, Mexican string cheese, and a tacos piled on, and finished off with guac, pickled jalapeno crema and esquites.”

Kids With Bedtimes, Mealtimes Less Likely To Be Obese, Study Finds

Owner Michael Hauke says the mouthwatering creation started after a group of kids walked into Tony Baloney’s in Hoboken and asked for tacos.

“I was like, ‘Yo, we don’t do tacos,” said Hauke. “They were like, ‘Yo, it’s taco Tuesday, what do you mean you don’t do tacos?'”

Hauke says they decided to make a taco pizza just for the kids, and the rest is history.

The Taco Pizza cost $10 for a single slice and $80 for a pie, but you won’t see it on their regular menu because it’s on the “not so secret menu.”

The Taco Pizza is available on Thursdays at the Atlantic City location and on Tuesdays in Hoboken.