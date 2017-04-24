Former Chef Expected To Take Plea Deal In Child Porn Case

April 24, 2017 2:21 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Alex Capasso

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia chef charged with possession of child pornography is expected to take a plea deal. He was due in court Monday, but his status hearing has been rescheduled for June.

Alex Capasso — the once rising star chef — will likely plead guilty to child pornography charges.

Capasso was arrested at his home in July 2014 for allegedly sending sexually explicit texts messages and photos of a 5-year-old girl to an undercover agent.

Authorities say they found over 30 pornographic images of the child on his computer.

Capasso was once the chef of the former popular Rittenhouse restaurant Crow and Pitcher.

He now sits in a federal prison, awaiting his June 1 court date

The hearing was pushed due to a scheduling conflict.

