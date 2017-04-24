After Trade Rumors, Jenkins Moving Forward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins understands the business of the NFL.

The man who is one of the most respected voices in the Eagles’ locker room spent part of his off-season dealing with trade rumors. There was talk of Jenkins being sent back to New Orleans, but a deal never materialized. The safety wasn’t surprised to hear the rumors that his days with the Eagles may have been coming to a close.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know there is no such thing as an irreplaceable player,” said Jenkins. It’s just depending on what that price tag is. I know the Saints have been active in trying to get me back in that building. The fact that conversations are being had surrounding me doesn’t bother me because I understand the business.”

With trade rumors in the rear-view mirror, Jenkins is busy with his teammates in the first phase of their off-season work. The safety believes the Eagles have plenty of potential as they look to improve on their 7-9 campaign from a year ago and compete for the NFC East crown.

“I don’t think we’re far at all,” Jenkins said. “We were very competitive in the (NFC) East. Now, it’s just about how you stack up wins an continue to stay consistent through the end of the year. That just comes with experience. I feel like we’re a couple of pieces away from winning the East and making the playoffs.”

Like the rest of the football world, Jenkins will turn his attention to this week’s NFL Draft. The Eagles will pick 14th in round one and Jenkins would not mind seeing a fellow Ohio State graduate with the pick. Marshon Lattimore will likely be selected well before the Eagles have their turn, but Gareon Conely could be waiting by the 14th pick.

“Lattimore is a true press man-to-man corner and very athletic,” said Jenkins. Conely is a long guy who is always in good position and makes plays on the ball. I’m looking forward to them transitioning into the league.”

No matter which player arrives in Philadelphia, Jenkins will be waiting in the defensive backfield. There are no more trade rumors for Jenkins to worry about as the Eagles continue with their off-season work in South Philadelphia. General Manager Howie Roseman reassured Jenkins of his importance to the team both on and off the field.

“We talked,” Jenkins said. “He alluded that I’m a big part of what we are doing here. He said he wants me to be an Eagle and needed my leadership and what I bring to the field.”