Aaron Nola Placed On 10-Day DL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, the team announced on Monday. The move is retroactive to April 21.
General manager Matt Klentak released this statement:
“Aaron experienced soreness in his lower back during his start on Thursday. After receiving treatment over the last few days, the symptoms improved, but he still felt some tightness during his side session yesterday. Our hope and expectation is that this will not be a lengthy DL placement and that Aaron will miss only one or two starts.”
Nola, 23, is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 16.0 innings (three starts) this season.