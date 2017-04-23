Traffic Stop Leads To Gun, Drug Charges

DOVER, DE (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop Friday.
The arrest occurred just before 11 a.m. Friday, as a state trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle going southbound on State Route 1.
According to authorities, when the officer reached the vehicle, there had been an odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Dynzel L. Reed, was asked to exit and later admitted to be in the possession of marijuana.
Upon further search of the vehicle officers found a black duffel bag containing powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, a loaded 9 mm. handgun, additional ammunition, and over $3,200.00 in cash.
Reed was arrested on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.
Reed has been arraigned, and bail was set $292,000.