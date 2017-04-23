Police: Man Shot, Killed In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Police say the shooting took place on 5700 block of McMahon Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found a 25-year-old man shot once in the head, and also in the left thigh.
He was then transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
At this time police have not said if any arrests have been made.