Police: Man Shot, Killed In East Germantown

April 23, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: East Germantown, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting took place on 5700 block of McMahon Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 25-year-old man shot once in the head, and also in the left thigh.

He was then transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

At this time police have not said if any arrests have been made.

