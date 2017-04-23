Lyrid Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky In China

CHINA (CBS) — The annual Lyrid meteor shower lit up the night sky over the Changbai Mountains in China this weekend.
This meteor shower typically leaves glowing dust trains, or streaks across Earth’s atmosphere that last for several minutes before disappearing into the sky.
The best place to see this event is in the Northern Hemisphere, away from cities that cause light pollution.
Meteor showers are caused when dust and other particles break off from an astronomical body and enter the Earth’s atmosphere.
The Lyrids have been observed for about 2,700 years, making it one of the oldest meteor showers to be seen by man.
This shower occurs every year in late April — when the earth passes through the dusty tail of the comet thatcher.