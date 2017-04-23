Lawyer For College Republicans In Berkeley Says University Is Denying Free Speech For Canceling Ann Coulter

Philadelphia (CBS) – Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer representing the Young America’s Foundation and the College Republicans from the University of California at Berkeley, spoke with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT regarding the schools decision to cancel a speech by conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter, saying that the school, by doing so, is violating the speech rights of students.

Dhillon alleged there is a clear pattern of behavior aimed at conservative speakers.

“It’s not the first time. The reason we are taking action now is this is the third time in a row that Berkeley has attempted to impose unconstitutional limitations on student’s exercise of free speech.”

She also criticized the university for raising security concerns and stated it is their responsibility to not let the threat of violence impinge on the student rights.

“The latest excuse du jour this week is that they’ve received some threats against her but the Constitution is clear that a speech cannot be silenced by a heckler’s veto and the duty of the university is to keep speakers and students safe, not just to allow anonymous criminals to phone in threats and thereby shutdown speech.”

Dhillon said the Berkeley regularly features liberal speakers without incident and insists they should similarly accommodate Coulter.

“Ann Coulter can’t walk into a math class and start speaking but where the university allows access to its facilities for students to invite speakers, they have to do so on an equal basis. This week, for example, it allowed the former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, who has very hateful things to say about our President, to speak in a central location in evening hours on campus and they, similarly, two weeks ago allowed an Obama administration official to speak on campus on immigration issues that are on the liberal side.”

