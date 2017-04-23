Haverford Township Police Host 3rd Annual Police K-9 Competition

April 23, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Delaware County Police K-9 Competition

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Twelve police K-9 teams competed for the annual Delaware County Police K-9 competition Sunday in Haverford Township.

K-9s and their handlers competed in multiple events – testing the dog’s agility, obedience and apprehension abilities.

Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan says the event is a great opportunity for the K-9 to showcase their skills.

“They train with these dogs, twice a month, every month,” said Hagan. “They put in a lot of work, and this is a good way to show it off and also show the community, and show exactly what they are doing with the police dogs.”

The teams traveled from Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.

 

