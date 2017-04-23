3-Year-Old With Speech Delay Uses Paint To Communicate

April 23, 2017 7:58 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) — A toddler from Portland, Oregon was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just 2 years old.

Now he finds it difficult to speak, but not to paint,

The colorful creations help 3-year-old Ocean Scott communicate with his mom, April.

One day instead of talking, Ocean’s mom said he grabbed a brush and started to paint. She says he also uses toy trains as a tool.

Each panel he made had a different message.

“His style is very unique and each piece is very different,” said Ocean’s mother.

His mom is now selling his incredible works of art online, some of which are selling for thousands of dollars.

Part of the proceeds are going toward a diabetic alert dog for her son.

