2nd Teen Convicted In Murder Of Man Walking Dog

April 23, 2017 12:14 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second teenager has been convicted in the murder of a Philadelphia man who was shot while walking his dog.

Seventeen-year-old Brandon Smith was convicted on all charges — including second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 51-year-old James Stuhlman.

Authorities say three teens had finished playing basketball in the city’s Overbrook section when the group robbed Stuhlman and then shot and killed him.

Another teen, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 to 80 years in prison, last year.

The third case, involving a 14-year-old was sent to juvenile court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia