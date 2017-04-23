2nd Teen Convicted In Murder Of Man Walking Dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second teenager has been convicted in the murder of a Philadelphia man who was shot while walking his dog.
Seventeen-year-old Brandon Smith was convicted on all charges — including second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 51-year-old James Stuhlman.
Authorities say three teens had finished playing basketball in the city’s Overbrook section when the group robbed Stuhlman and then shot and killed him.
Another teen, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 to 80 years in prison, last year.
The third case, involving a 14-year-old was sent to juvenile court.