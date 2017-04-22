No Need To Find The Rabbit Hole! Wonderland Comes To Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans of Alice in Wonderland got a taste of what a tea party in the fictional country would be like Friday night in Rittenhouse.

But the real Alice wouldn’t be invited to this 21 and older event.

Walking through the Stotesbury Mansion on Walnut Street you couldn’t help but feel a little curious…or “curiouser” we should say…as the Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party was taking place.

“It’s very sophisticated in here, the costumes are amazing,” says Calie McAloon.

She was dressed as the white rabbit:

“I have a giant top hat with bunny ears, mismatched, high striped knee socks, a giant clock, like a Flavor Flav plastic necklace.”

She was there with her friend Amber…aka the Queen of Hearts:

“I’m doing a tool skirt and a corset and a cape. A good time, great cocktails, and who doesn’t want to get dressed up?”

Amber even repeated the evil monarch’s famous line for KYW…

“Off with their heads!”

The Cheshire Cat, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum and more were all there, but the white rabbit was a popular choice. That’s what Candice Shires went as too:

“White rabbit ears that have a clock on the inside of the ear. Clock leggings, white wig and a little bunny tail.”

She enjoyed the roleplaying…

“Not very often you get a chance to dress up and have fun.”

But admits the whiskey was a nice touch as well. Tea cocktails were being served on three different levels.

Adam Schmidt helped organized everything:

“I think what really makes this event is the actual people that attend it, like the level that they go to to design their own costumes.”

As for Schmidt’s costume…

“I’m my own version of the Mad Hatter.”

But really, it’s safe to say they were all mad there!