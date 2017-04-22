With Allergy Season Here, Natural Remedies May Be What You Need

April 22, 2017 11:41 PM By Lynne Adkins
KYW Newsradio 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People all over the region are complaining about allergies, but is there a natural ways to handle the sniffles?

If you’re tired of over the counter meds, try a nutrient found in apples, onions and citrus fruits according to Dr. Rashna Staid, an Integrative Physician at Jefferson Health.

“Quercetin is a bioflavonoid and it actually stabilizes mast cells which are some of the allergy cells in our body, and they prevent them from releasing histamines so by taking by taking quercetin you can reduce your inflammation naturally,” she said.

Bromelain, Vitamin C and the Omega 3 fatty acids found in fish may also help.

She says saline solution to clean out the nose thru out the day is a good idea and herbal supplements such turmeric, butterbur and stinging nettles reduce inflammation and may offer good relief.

