Temple Hospital Invites Community To Help Celebrate 125th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a celebration in North Philadelphia Saturday as Temple University Hospital celebrates its 125th anniversary.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Ontario Street lobby and courtyard will be transformed into a medical carnival of sorts for Temple University Hospital’s Health Fest.
It’s not just the celebration of a medical school; the party is also a way to thank the community it serves.
“It’s open to everybody. It’s free. All are welcome,” said CEO Dr. Verdi DeSesa. “Openly acknowledging and embracing our relationship with our community is an important part of who we are.”
DeSesa says they are happy to provide food, fun and, of course, some health screenings and educational sessions.
“Things like sleep disorders, information on LGBTQ health,” he said, “information about radiology, x-rays, cancer prevention.”
DeSesa says it’s important to acknowledge the critical role the neighborhood plays in the school’s continued success.