Phillies Acquire Ty Kelly From Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have acquired infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations, the team announced on Saturday.
Kelly, 28, has appeared in 40 major league games for the New York Mets (2016-17) and is batting .237 (14-59) with a .347 on-base percentage and .339 slugging percentage in 72 major league plate appearances. He played in six games for Israel during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Originally selected in the 13th round of the 2009 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Kelly made his first career Opening Day roster this season with the Mets before being claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on April 10.
In 81 games last season for triple-A Las Vegas, Kelly batted .328 with a .409 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage. Over the span of nine minor league seasons, Kelly has posted a 0.99 walk-to-strikeout ratio (524 BB, 528 SO) and has appeared at every position except catcher and pitcher.
To make room for Kelly on the 40-man roster, the Phillies have placed right-hander Clay Buchholz on the 60-day DL.