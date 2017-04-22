Netflix Discovers An Indie-Philly Band To Promote New Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little bit of luck and the internet enabled a song from a Philadelphia-based indie band to make it on to an promotional trailer for an upcoming Netflix series.

The name of the band is Tutlie.

Co-founder Asher Brooks says he got an email from a Netflix representative some weeks ago asking for permission to use a portion of the band’s song, “Sky in Your Bones,” for a trailer for it’s new series “Anne,” based on the Anne of Green Gables story.

Brooks says he was surprised to get the email because the song was from the band’s first release, “Young Cries,” put out in 2014:

“The way that the internet has made a band from Philadelphia with no major label ties or anything like that it gets into the ears of people working on big projects lilke that.”

Brooks says the trailer came out just fine and the band was happy to get the exposure.

Thanks to the royalty payment, he says Tutlie now has enough to put out a second album.

You can learn more about Tutlie, and watch the Netflix trailer here.