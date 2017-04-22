No 5 O’Clock Shadows Here! Impressive Beards Showcased During Philly Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a truly manly event!

The Philadelphia Beard Festival took over The Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties Saturday, featuring many bearded men, and much more.

Along the side of the festival were beard grooming stations. In the back, beard speed dating for women who prefer their man to be more on the hairy side. There was also a beer garden.

Some of the most impressive facial hair in the city all in one place during the Philadelphia Beard Festival! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/EhqHiXeIXK — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) April 22, 2017

And right in the center you find the beard contests, which Brian Tyler took part in:

“I was in the longest beard competition. The first place was 17.5 (inches) and I was 16.5 (inches), so lost it by a little bit, but three years of growth is still fun.”

Mike was a contestant in the freestyle competition:

“Freestyle is making designs in your beard like whatever you can think of you try to create it. A few circles in my beard made by rollers, a few spikes.”

So was Jim Daly, whose white beard and mustache made him stand out, even in this crowd:

“Lots of curls, I shaped a heart into my beard. It’s long and nasty.

These beard enthusiasts all seem to agree… when they’re in one spot together like this, it becomes an instant bonding experience.

As long as nobody brings any trimmers along!