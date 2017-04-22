Dum Dums Lollipop Legend Retires After 48 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever had a Dum Dums lollipop, there’s a good chance he made it.
A candy maker who helped make more than 50 billion of them hung up his apron Friday to retire.
Since 1969 Al Braun has watched Dum Dums lollipops fly by — 12 million a day.
News of his retirement exploded on social media.
Over 25 million views on Facebook and Twitter.
Many would find this work to be tedious and monotonous, but Braun says he wouldn’t change a thing.
He hopes retirement is just as sweet.
One Comment