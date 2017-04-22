Dum Dums Lollipop Legend Retires After 48 Years

April 22, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Dum Dums

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever had a Dum Dums lollipop, there’s a good chance he made it.

A candy maker who helped make more than 50 billion of them hung up his apron Friday to retire.

Since 1969 Al Braun has watched Dum Dums lollipops fly by — 12 million a day.

News of his retirement exploded on social media.

Over 25 million views on Facebook and Twitter.

Many would find this work to be tedious and monotonous, but Braun says he wouldn’t change a thing.

He hopes retirement is just as sweet.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia