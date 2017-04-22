Cherry Hill Triplex Plants 50 Trees Around Baseball Field

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A well-known family in Camden County, New Jersey planted trees in honor of Earth Day.
The Foulke family, who own the Cherry Hill Triplex car dealership, planted 50 trees at the Foulke Baseball Field in Cherry Hill.
The donation was not only to celebrate the Earth but in celebration of the dealership’s 50th anniversary as well.
Charles Foulke says it was a great way for his family to give back to the community.
“Just figure five years from now how beautiful these trees will look around this field, and these kids will be here playing,” said Foulke. “And some kid will put one right over the fence, that will be a nice throw.”
The Foulke family opened their first dealership in Cherry Hill in 1967.