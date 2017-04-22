AMBER ALERT Issued For 2 Missing Children From Delaware

April 22, 2017 9:13 AM
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have issued an amber alert for two children who went missing while in the care of their babysitter.

Police received a call to report the children missing at approximately at 9:43 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the children were last seen at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Sherman Street while in the care of the babysitter, Michelle (Shelly) Rogers, 50, of Wilmington. The two missing children are Zion Coverdale-Dixon, 5-year-old boy from Wilmington and Jihad Bailey, 3-year-old boy from Smyrna.

Zion is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Superman shirt, blue jeans with white and blue Jordan sneakers.

Jihad is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Scooby Doo pajama bottoms with white sneakers.

Rogers is a black female last seen wearing a white and black shirt, dark jeans with red sneakers.

Detectives believe the children may be in imminent danger. There is no vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Citizens may also call the Wilmington Police Department at (302) 571-4526. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

