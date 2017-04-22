Amazon To Open 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse In South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon has announced plans to open three additional fulfillment centers in New Jersey, including one in Gloucester County, that will bring thousands of new jobs to the state.

The new 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Logan Township will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as music equipment, sports gear, and patio furniture.

When it opens, its size will equal that of a second center in Carteret, Middlesex County, which opened Friday and will serve as Amazon’s main hub in the mid-Atlantic region.

READ: Justice Department Puts Pressure On Sanctuary Cities

Warehouses will also open in Cranbury Township and Edison. Combined, the three centers are expected to create more than 2,500 new, full-time jobs.

“We applaud Amazon for investing in several expansions throughout New Jersey and for creating greater opportunities for our high-quality workforce,” Governor Chris Christie said during a tour of the Carteret center. “Today’s great news is no accident or coincidence. Over the last seven-plus years, my administration has lowered a variety of taxes, improved New Jersey’s business climate, increased the number of well-paying jobs and grown the overall economy. Amazon’s action should encourage even more employers to benefit from all New Jersey has to offer.”

Similar to the Logan Township location, workers at the slightly smaller 900,000-square-foot facility in Cranbury Township will handle larger customer items, while the center in Edison, also 900,000-square-feet, will deal with smaller customer items such as books, toys and kitchenware.

READ: American Airlines Investigating Confrontation Captured On Video

“These new sites in Cranberry, Edison and Logan Township join Amazon’s seven existing facilities: Avenel, here in Carteret, Florence, Logan Township, Moonachie and Robbinsville with a workforce that has now expanded to 13,000 full-time employees here in New Jersey,” Christie said. “I want to thank Amazon for their faith and commitment to New Jersey.”

Amazon says full-time employees at the company receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package starting on day one, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards.