Rich Zeoli Show Log 4-21-17
3 PM–Anne Coulter and her issues with UC Berkeley and changing the date of her speaking engagement
3:05 PM– Trump trying to overhaul the tax code on Friday with help from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
3:50 PM– Rich may visit UC Berkeley to support Ann Coulter
4:20 PM– Rich talks with James Wright about his book “Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War”
4:31 PM– President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke today about the Tax code and fixing it.
4:39 PM– President Trump denies Exxon permission to drill in Russia
4:48 PM– Rep. Maxine Waters and how she feels about President Trump.
5 PM– Rich talk with Harmeet Dhillon, The lawyer representing the College Republicans at Berkeley trying to bring Ann Coulter to speak at their college
5:12 PM– Jeff Sessions stands by his remarks about Hawaii
5:40 PM– The View talks about Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent at the White House