What’s Cooking on 1060: ‘Shuckfest’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Oyster lovers can celebrate everything oyster at “Shuckfest” this Sunday at Oyster House at 1516 Sansom Street. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits has more on how a shucking competition evolved into a full-blown festival.

Oyster House owner Sam Mink says the demand for an oyster celebration grew since they started their annual shucking competition eight years ago — so two years ago, they moved the competition to a Sunday when the restaurant is usually closed. This Sunday, April 23rd, for $15 at the door, folks who love oysters can experience a four-hour oyster extravaganza beginning at noon.

“We’ve got four local oyster farmers coming with their oysters and people can sample the oysters and then they’ll be able to meet the oyster growers and ask them questions. We’re also going to have an oyster craft table where kids can make crafts out of oyster shells. We’re going to have a whole table set up where you can learn how to shuck like a pro.”

Of course there will also be food.

“Fried oyster sliders, we’re going to have fried popcorn shrimp and clam chowder. We’re going to have a full bar.”

Then the big event begins at 2pm — that’s the 8th annual oyster shucking competition.

“It’s very exciting! People gather around our oyster bar. We have nine professional shuckers from the area and then after the professional shuckers go, we transition into our amateur contest.”

Six amateurs can sign up on the day of the event — but do so at your own risk.

“We do make them sign a release, just in case. You never know. You’re working with a sharp knife!”

