Weekend Kayak Trip To Highlight Regional Clean Water Efforts

April 21, 2017 3:08 PM By David Madden
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) — A three-day kayak tour might sound like a fun way to spend a weekend, but more than 20 people are taking to the Delaware River and its tributaries with a serious mission in mind.

The Upstream Alliance began their trek along the Big Timber Creek. They’ll be checking out the Delaware and Cooper Rivers as part of an Earth Day project to examine how well those waterways have come back from their deeply polluted state not so long ago.

Upstream Alliance President Don Baugh. (credit: David Madden)

“We’re very lucky that, because of the Earth Day and the Clean Water Act movement back in the early 70s, that these waters are now paddleable and recreationable, that we can actually reconnect like we did for hundreds of years along these waters,” Alliance President Don Baugh told KYW Newsradio.

But there are political storm clouds on the horizon, so to speak, from Washington, where there’s talk of cutting EPA regulation and funding.

Camden County freeholder Lou Cappelli suggests much of the progress made on the environmental front could be reversed if those changes are made.

