Wedding Dress Abandoned On “Bridle Road”

BILLERICA, Ma. (CBS) – Authorities in Massachusetts are handling a pretty ironic incident.
A beautiful wedding dress was found abandoned along a street called Bridle, pronounced bridal.
The dress was found in the middle of the street in Billerica, a town about a half an hour outside of Boston.
While the incident may seem innocent, police want to make sure there is no foul play involved.
“You obviously want to make sure this isn’t associated with something more sinister or something problematic. We would love to be able to give it back,” an officer says.
Aside from some minor damage, police say the dress was well-cared for in and in very good condition.