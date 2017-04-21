Wawa Welcome America Announces 4th Of July Headliner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa Welcome America is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and has announced who will headline the Party on the Parkway.
“Family friendly, fun, cool, hip, and hopefully something for everyone,” says Jeff Guaracino, President and CEO of Welcome America Inc. “Global superstar Mary J. Blige will make her first appearance ever at July 4th in Philadelphia with a free concert and, of course, our Philadelphia hometown icons Boyz II Men will be honored for all of their incredible pioneering work.”
The festivities begin at 7pm and will end at 9:30pm with a giant Fireworks show.
“July 4th goes into the neighborhoods, we bring 10,000 free books to kids, we celebrate the most patriotic parade in America, and everything is free,” Guaracino said.
The Wawa Welcome America Festival will be holding 50 events over six days beginning on June 29th.
Guaracino says this is the first of many announcements, and to stay tuned to WelcomeAmerica.com