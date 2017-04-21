The Dom Giordano Show: Janice Rael & Lou Gaul | April 21

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 21, 2017 11:55 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Republicans proposing to tax the GI bill.

9:35-Pennsbury High School bans “promposals” on school campus.

9:45-President Trump’s success caused O’Reilly downfall?

9:50-Hannity the next to be fired at Fox News?

10:00-Janice Rael of Americans United joined discussing tomorrow’s Earth Day and March for Science.

10:35-U.S. Justice Department preparing to seek the arrest of Julian Assange.

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Support for the legalization of marijuana at an all time high.

11:20-Former Governor Sarah Palin, the culture at Fox News “obviously has to change.” 

11:45-Game of the week.

