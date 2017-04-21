Rules Aim To Clean Up ‘Jersey Shore’ Town’s Beach

April 21, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, New Jersey, Seaside Heights, smoking

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — The town where MTV’s “Jersey Shore” was based has new rules aimed at curtailing bad behavior.

Seaside Heights officials have voted to extend paid beach access hours to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays and close the beach after that. Previously, people had free access to the beach after 5 p.m. The boardwalk will be closed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The new rules also ban any smoking, including e-cigarettes, and limit the size of coolers, umbrellas and canopies.

Administrator Christopher Vaz says the beach was often filthy because there was no control over people who arrived at night. He says the new regulations come after complaints from residents.

The cast of “Jersey Shore” was known for partying and its “gym, tan, laundry” lifestyle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia