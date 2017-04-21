‘Good Chance’ Reuben Foster Is There For Eagles At 14

April 21, 2017 1:55 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the NFL Draft process began, Reuben Foster seemed like a surefire top 10 pick.

But with growing concerns about his surgically repaired shoulder and a failed drug test at the NFL combine, Foster’s stock is sinking.

Senior Bowl executive director, Alabama radio analyst, and former NFL GM Phil Savage told the 94WIP Midday Show that he believes there is a “good chance” the former Crimson Tide linebacker is available for the Eagles at 14 overall.

Savage believes the Eagles will have to ask themselves one question.

“Are we structured organizationally to make sure we set up the parameters and guidelines and we can create our own process for Reuben Foster? Because he was outstanding here now. At Alabama, he was a ringleader of that defense,” Savage said on Friday. “He’s as explosive as you’re gonna see at that insider backer spot.”

Foster recorded 13.0 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks last season as a junior.

On Thursday, the Eagles’ vice president of personnel Joe Douglas was asked about evaluating players.

“You’re really trying to gauge how much do these guys love football,” Douglas said. “Mind, spirit, soul, will to win.”

