Power Ranger Window Washers Thrill Kid Patients At CHOP

April 21, 2017 8:57 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Patients at a Philadelphia children’s hospital were treated to a superhero surprise outside their windows this week.

Window washers dressed as Power Rangers dangled outside windows at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s on Tuesday afternoon, delighting the children, their families and staff members.

Once a year window washers with Jenkintown Building Services dress up to give the children at the hospital a thrill. In the past they’ve transformed into Ninja Turtles, Marvel superheroes like Captain America and Spiderman and Sesame Street characters.

This year, they started at the eighth floor and rappelled down, waving and high-fiving kids through the glass.

One girl battling cancer flexed her muscles for them through the windows of the oncology unit; the Power Rangers did the same.

